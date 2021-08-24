City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black has urged the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to ban some television programs for constantly airing fake news.

The mother of four reasoned that the constatnt airing of fake news is misleading the younger generation in many different ways.

With the little idea she has about the media, Bad Black suggesting that before anything goes out to the public, the author or editors at the different media outlets must have proof or evidence to the topic/story.

Alhough she did not reveal which exact media house she was pointing fingers at, she stung them for publishing content without supporting evidence.

She has promised to bounce back with a live video on her social media accounts to expose the said media outlets.