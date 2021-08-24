Early on the morning of Tuesday 24th August, 2021, singer Dax Vibes’ car was stolen in the areas of Kisasi.

Dax Vibes, real name Bugembe Ivan Ssentamu, is Bobi Wine’s youngest brother and a singer under the Firebase Crew.

The singer announced the bad news through his Twitter handle where he revealed how the car was stolen in a bad period of Covid-19.

He revealed that the car, a Toyota Noah (silver in colour) registration number UAU 272W was stolen around Bahai-Kitara, Kisasi.

My car a silver Noah Reg number UAU_272W has just been stolen from around Baha’i-Kitara Kisasi this morning. Agilabyeko please call this +256702094033/ 0706396068 . Naye mwana, mu Covid ono. A cash reward awaits Dax Vibes

A cash reward awaits @AKasingye pic.twitter.com/xYYfQ4zfMI — WOLOLO AUDIO OUT (@Daxvibes) August 24, 2021

Dax Vibes is not the first Ugandan celebrity to have their car stolen after the likes of Spice Diana, Roden Y, DVJ Mercy, Grace Ssekamate, among others.

We hope it will be recovered!