Singer Jose Chameleone has finally communivated with his fans for the first time since being bedridden last week.

Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Chameleone had his fans worried when news made rounds last week indicating how he was battling for his life.

The singer who was admitted at Nakasero Hospital was said to have been in a critical condition suffering from liver and pancreas disorders.

Chameleone’s USA-based wife Daniella Atim Mayanja, however, later gave a ray of hope as she revealed how the legendary singer was suffering from Pylori which is treatable with consistent treatment.

Read Also: It should clear with consistent treatment – Daniella reveals Chameleone’s illness

Fellow family members including Pallaso, while appearing in an interview, asked the public to include Chameleone in their prayers and it seems to have worked miracles.

On Monday, photos of Chameleone back at his Seguku home started spreading across social media with reports indicating how he had been discharged from hospital.

On Tuesday morning, the singer finally communicated with his fans and followers on social media with a post in which he thanked his mother for showing him love.

Chameleone shared a photo of himself laying down in hospital with his mother by his side, looking at him, and added the caption:

Thank you Mama, Your love is evident. You have never given up on the truth! I will grow stronger learning from you. God grant you more life. Jose Chameleone

Thank you Mama, Your love is evident.



You have never given up on the truth!!!! I will grow stronger learning from you. God grant you more life pic.twitter.com/CuBEBlNXLa — JOSE CHAMELEONE (@JChameleone) August 24, 2021

It has been reported that he is in a better shape now and on the road to steady recovery. Sounds like good news that every Ugandan would like to hear.