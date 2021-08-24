Maisha Magic Movies (DStv Ch 141) is an exclusively available channel to DStv customers on DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium packages.

It is inspired by and targeted primarily at the Ugandan, Kenyan and Tanzanian market but will be available in all key markets across the African continent.

Maisha Magic is a hyper local movie channel and offers the best in East African movies produced by renowned content curators, notably:

– Lovis Marcel Asimwe who started his career in 2008 and is known for his astounding productions entitled: A reason to die (2012), Kiraurau (2015), Nambachi (2016), Mwisho wa hukumu (2020) and the reviting Kutu (2021) which aired on Tanzania’s most loved local storyteller- Maisha Magic Bongo.

– Mulwinda Richard, award winning and most nominated Director and Producer for Uganda’s movie category. Richard started his career in 2006 and launched his biggest career break in 2011 through his movie With Cindy and later in 2016 through his movie entitled Freedom Movie that scooped numerous awards both locally and internationally.

– Kang’ethe Mungai; Film Producer, Director and Script Writer from Kenya. His notable films include the multi award winning World Tofauti that featured Avril (Judith Nyambura), one of Kenya’s top singers, songwriter and actress as well as prolific award-winning actor Innocent Njuguna. Who can forget the reviting action based Uradi (2021), which featured Kenya’s top actors such as Robert Agengo, Peter Kawa, Bilal Mwaura and Shiks Kapyenga.

Movies to watch on Maisha Magic Movies, DStv Ch 141

94 Terror

Damu Moja

Freedom Movie

Kizingo

Kutu

Mume Mzee

Sangita

The Torture

Worlds Tofauti