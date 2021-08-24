Reports reaching our news desk reveal that former Big Talent Entertainment singer Nu York Da Styla and Beat FM’s presenter Mark Mukunja were robbed clean on Monday night.

The pair who put up along Salaama Road, Ewakulekana, were robbed by thugs who fortunately left without physically harming them.

It is reported that the thugs made off with spare parts from their cars including side mirrors, windscreens, and car tyre rims.

Read Also: I quit Big Talent because they failed to fulfill their promises – Nu York

The news concerning the break-in at Nu York Da Styla’s home was revealed by Dembe FM’s Shafiq Kayima during the Twezimbe show.

The story is still developing and we shall keep you posted as more details come in.