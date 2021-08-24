Following A Pass’ Tweet in which he ranted about how “Ugandan media has created stupid celebrities”, comedian Patrick Salvado revealed that stopping TV interviews is one of his best decisions ever.

In his tweet, Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass noted how people get recognised on Ugandan TV shows “for being stupid and for doing nothing.”

He questioned why these people, supposedly gossip show presenters and critics, are looked at as role models by some viewers yet all they do is “talk nonsense.”

Ugandan Tv and media has created stupid celebrities, people get recognized for being stupid and for doing nothing but talk nonsense and it's funny how some of you look at these people as role models. Role models for what!!! — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) August 22, 2021

Read Also: Not Worth It! – Why A Pass Stopped Doing Media Interviews

Upon coming across A Pass’ opinion, Salvado responded affirmatively in support of what the singer had laid down.

Through Facebook, Patrick Salvado shared a screenshot of A Pass’ tweet and praised his point of view in the caption.

The comedian revealed how stopping television interviews is one of the best decisions he has ever made.

One of the best decisions I’ve ever made which should have one sooner was stopping these TV interviews, they have created more drama in my life than I could ever imagine. This man A PASS is now in my legendary books. Well super said bro. Patrick Salvado

A Pass has been avoiding interviews with media for a while now and his decision has been applauded by many fellow celebrities but for how long shall the boycott by both stars last?

That is a question that remains to be answered by time!