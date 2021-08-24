Ugandan diva Sheebah Karungi had no kind words for the non fans that keep bombarding her social media with negative energy.

For long, local celebrities have expressed dissatisfaction with the way social media users negatively respond to their posts on social media.

In some instances, artistes like Spice Diana, Winnie Nwagi, Gravity Omutujju, among others have had to retaliate with vulgarity.

Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi has also chosen to join the league of celebrities who have told their non fans to F-off.

Through a Facebook post on her page, the self-styled Swagg Mama shared a photo with the words: “Not a fan of me? Fuck off. Boom. Problem solved.”

The comment section was immediately bombarded by mixed reactions with some Facebook users cautioning the singer against using harsh language.

Critics have used Sheebah’s post to justify Spice Diana’s earlier comments when she noted how Sheebah’s fans are abusive, saying that they have learnt well from their role model.