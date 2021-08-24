Team No Sleep queen Sheebah Karungi features on Ugandan/Danish songstress Joanita Zachariassen on their collabo dubbed “You Lied”.

Joanita Zachariassen bares her feelings and a whirlwind of emotions subjected by the estranged lover in the new song.

Both artistes express their vocals embedded in melodious delivery and intentional lyrics. It’s a song that will leave you feeling some type of way.

The audio was produced by Mr. Charm a.k.a Junior Gentle and is available on all music streaming platforms.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/hqwqmkuhJyk

About Zachariassen

Joanita Zachariassen is a Ugandan/Danish Afro-Pop artist, who has for over five years now been accredited to having changed the face of the Scandinavian Music Society with a vibrant African touch.

Zachariassen won the “DR Live Danish singing” competitions 2018, scooping the grand prize of 250,000DK and the title “Denmark’s new live artist 2018”.

Now signed to Black Market Records, Joanita Zachariassen has released songs like Genda, Kiss Kiss, Mpola Tonight, Heartbreaker, Booty, Kiwato, Kyoyagala, among others.

Her mixing of both English and Luganda language, coupled with her energetic stage presence, charisma and strong vocals, became a new musical experience that wowed Denmark.

She has a Christian background and holds an Academy from “Complete Vocal Institute” music school in Denmark. She has also worked in the music industry for fourteen years, holding concerts in Denmark and internationally.

Not only has she (Joanita Zachariassen) integrated AfroPop culture in Danish society, but also retains her own identity and roots. Thus, she is helping to shape what will be the future of Denmark. Bent Melchior, Tværkulturelt Center/Cross- Cultural Center.

She starred in a “Climate service” in Copenhagen’s cathedral, where she sang for over 2000 people – including several heads of state like Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik. In 2016 Joanita performed for well-known Nelson Mandela’s daughter (Zindzi Mandela).