Sheilah Gashumba is unhappy with a media personality who used her name and photos while reporting about God’s Plan’s alleged rape saga.

According to a tweet sent out on NBS Television UnCut presenter Isaac Kawalya Kaiyz’s twitter handle, God’s Plan spent a few hours at Kabalagala Police on Wednesday.

Kaiyz revealed that God’s Plan a.k.a Ali Marcus Lwanga was released on police bond after being arrested over rape allegations.

“Sheilah Gashumba ex-boyfriend Marcus aka God’s Plan released on police bond from Kabalagala Police Station over rape allegations,” read Kaiyz’s tweet in part.

Upon coming across Kaiyz’s tweet, Sheilah Gashumba was bitter. She came out guns blazing in retaliation to the tweet.

Sheilah questioned why her name was being dragged into the fresh saga after referring to Marcus as her ex-girlfriend .

She also vented about why Kaiyz had to use photos of Marcus and herself and rather not Marcus alone. In her own words, Kaiyz was chasing clout with the tweet.

Wabula you love clout, so In this whole story, where do I come in, doesn’t he have single photos! If you have the full story give people a full story not using my image and name to build a story I’m not involved in. Sheilah Gashumba

Sheilah Gashumba and God’s Plan spent a while together in an on-and-off relationship before officially calling it quits in May 2021.