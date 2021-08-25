Newlywed The Mighty Family comedian Sam Okanya alias Sammy assured his critics that he has the capacity to look after his wife.

Sammy maintained he can take good care of a woman as he was silencing his critics who doubted his ability.

The comedian Sammy shared photos on his social media platforms revealing how he had gotten married to his lover.

This comes just a few months since he fled the country to Kenya following allegations of bad-mouthing the ruling regime.

The doubt was cast due to the fact that the woman Sammy got married to looks much older than him. Critics were quick to suggest that he got married to a sugar mummy.

In efforts to trash the sugar allegations that he got married in a bid to get a green card to fly overseas, Sammy maintained that he married the person he loves with one heart.