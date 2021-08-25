NTV The Mix show co-host Etania Mutoni has tonnes of her skin on display in photos shared on social media as she celebrates her birthday today.

Etania Mutoni is one of the popular faces in Kampala’s nightlife. Self-styled “Life Of The Party”, she is a party animal of sorts.

On another side, the ever jolly socialite is a very focused young lady who deals in several businesses within the entertainment industry to make ends meet.

A few months ago, she opened her own liquor store in Kisasi to expand her income, something that must have inspired several fellow women.

Ready Also: I was very nervous – Etania Mutoni speaks out on first TV experience

Today, she celebrates her “26th” birthday and she has nothing to hide according to the photos we have landed on.

On her Instagram page, Etania shared semi-nude photos showing her naked upper body and the lower body covered in a mermaid costume.

She covers her boobs only with her hands and lets your mind do the rest of the imagination. In the caption, she says:

We can be anything we want in life and for this year’s birthday am a little mermaid. Thank you all for the beautiful wishes, I feel loved. Etania Mutoni

Happy Birthday Etania!