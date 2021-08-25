Multichoice Uganda has announced its partnership with Rubis Energy, one of Uganda’s petroleum companies.

This partnership will enable several Ugandans receive exciting rewards for simply taking part in an exciting cook-off challenge dubbed “the lockdown chefs.

Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda explained that the competition will reward all those that perfected their cooking during the lockdown.

“Now each and every lockdown chef can get rewarded for getting better at cooking,” she said.

“The mechanics to this competition are simple, all you have to do is actively watch the House of Chefs show, follow MultiChoice and Rubis energy social media platforms, that will announce the different cooking challenges for you to participate in.”

Semanda said winners in this competition stand a chance to win amazing prizes from MultiChoice and Rubis Energy.

Some of the prizes include an assortment of cooking hampers from MultiChoice, and full sets of 12kgs and 6 Kgs of gas cylinders of K-gas.

The first cook off challenge is scheduled to start on the 27th of August immediately after the House of Chefs show that happens every Friday at 10pm on Honey TV.

Viewers are encouraged to share their cooking try-outs, with friends and family across social media, while they tag DStv Uganda RUBiS Energy Uganda, and Sheilah Gashumba on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“The show’s host Sheilah Gashumba will through her social media platforms judge together with the general public, as well as announce the lucky winners on a weekly basis.

The show will be aired on lifestyle channel, Honey TV.