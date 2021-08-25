Word spreading in the entertainment corridors indicates how musicians Nina Roz and Fille Mutoni are reportedly battling drug addiction yet again.

The allegations have been making rounds revealing how Fille Mutoni was reportedly involved in a nasty fight with her new manager Maritini.

The cause of their fallout is yet to be established but the rumors disclose that the singer was under the influence of drugs.

The rumors have it that Nina Roz has as well relapsed into drug usage and is on the verge of another mental breakdown.

The former Black Market Records singer is also said to be financially drained and has resorted taking desparate measures in trying to keep up with life.

Neither Fille’s nor Nina Roz’s management has made an official statement about the issue but we continue to dig deep to find out more details. We’ll keep you posted.