It is now a public secret that singer Brian Weiyz, real name Brian Kagenda, officially called it a day at the Andy Events music label.

This is after the singer went on air and disclosed to the public and his fans that he had turned into a solo artist.

He reasoned that he decide to go solo because his former manager Andrew Mugerwa alias Andy Events became a very busy man.

Brian Weiyz nited that he now promotes his musical works on his own and also invests his time in his personal businesses that help him to afford a living.

Just to let you know, I official quit Andy Events Music label. I am now a solo artist who does my own businesses and I also push my music on my own. Brian Weiyz

The “Njoya Birya” singer opened up about his parting ways from Andy Music Label while appearing on NBS TV.