It is now a public secret that singer Brian Weiyz, real name Brian Kagenda, officially called it a day at the Andy Events music label.

This is after the singer went on air and disclosed to the public and his fans that he had turned into a solo artist.

He reasoned that he decide to go solo because his former manager Andrew Mugerwa alias Andy Events became a very busy man.

Brian Weiyz nited that he now promotes his musical works on his own and also invests his time in his personal businesses that help him to afford a living.

Read Also: Brian Weiyz drops ‘Njoya Birya’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Just to let you know, I official quit Andy Events Music label. I am now a solo artist who does my own businesses and I also push my music on my own.

Brian Weiyz

The “Njoya Birya” singer opened up about his parting ways from Andy Music Label while appearing on NBS TV.

Solomon Mwesigwa

solomon@mbu.ug

Easy but not talkative, Music Lover, DM for any leads in local entertainment.

Leave a comment