Singer Jazz Mavoko, real name Job Barodha, and lover identified as Christabell welcomed a new member to their family at the start of the week.

On Monday 23rd August, 2021 Jazz Mavoko and Christabell became parents to a healthy baby girl after the latter gave birth.

The two lovers have been dating for over five years and settled for expanding their family, a dream that finally became reality a few days ago.

Christabell

Christabell, who had a safe delivery at Nsambya Hospital, shared the good news on her social media platforms where she thanked her family and friends for the prayers.

Read Also: A baby is coming – Cindy Sanyu tells demanding fans

The self-styled King Boy is reportedly in Tanzania working new music projects. His song “Father” has been receiving good airplay and now he can popular own the title.

He joins the ever-growing list of Ugandan artiste who have become parents in recent months. Congratulations to the family!