Renown SA-based Ugandan businesswoman and socialite Zari Hassan finds Jose Chameleone’s social media posts in the last few months “worrying”.

Last week, singer and Uganda Superstar Musicians Association president Jose Chameleone was bedridden over stomach complications.

Despite earlier reports that Chameleone was battling liver and pancreas disorders, his wife Daniella Atim Mayanja revealed that he is suffering from Pylori which is treatable.

On Tuesday, the singer communicated with his fans on social media after being discharged from Nakasero Hospital.

His condition, however, has had his family, fans, followers, and fellow celebrities including Zari Hassan worried.

While commenting on one of Chameleone’s Instagram posts, Zari revealed how since July, his posts have been “a bit worrying.”

Your last posts are a bit worrying since July….get well bro. Zari Hassan

According to some of the family members, the Leone Island boss is in a better shape but still needs your prayers to fully recover.

Get well soon Joseph!