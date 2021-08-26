For their forthcoming visuals, Fred Yahboy and Hassan Kokode will tell the in-depth story of their lives as extraordinary young entertainers.

In February, Kokode and Yahboy dropped their first official studio project Omuwala which seems to have gained them attention from the public.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids ‘graduands’ gained momentum for their springing music career which they hope to “make a difference in the music industry” with.

While speaking to MBU in January, Kokode and Yahboy revealed that they opted to mix singing to their already existent dancing careers to be the difference.

Read Also: Kokode and Yahboy hope for breakthrough with ‘Omuwala’ | VIDEO

“We used to sing but we never released our songs. After realizing that we can make difference in the music industry by mixing our singing and dancing talent, we decided to start singing because we know that we can take it further in singing and dancing,” noted Kokode and Yahboy while speaking to MBU.

Their singing ability did not really take long for them to impress their mentor and one of Uganda’s music icons Eddy Kenzo.

He hooked them up immediately with a collaboration dubbed “Leero Party”, track 21 off his Made In Africa album which was released in April 2021.

The songs is an feel-good party song with happy lyrics blended in Afro-beat sounds. It is a song you will easily fall in love with.

According to the Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo, the visuals for the song will be released soon.

“Leero Party visuals will be dropping very soon. It is our number 21 on the Made in Africa album. I featured two of the famous Ghetto Kids now grown into strong and ambitious youths Kokode Hassan Sseruwu and Fred Yah Buay with the baddest producer Herbert Skills,” Kenzo wrote on Facebook.

Kenzo added that Fredo and Yahboy’s story as young entertainers is extraordinary and the new visuals will taken the viewers and fans through the story of their lives.

Their story as young entertainers is extraordinary. So as we wait for the video we shall be taking you back into the depth of their lives. Eddy Kenzo

Kokode and Yahboy believe the song will turn into a major banger across the African continent not just because it is something Kenzo has managed to do with all his music but also because it is a good song.

We can’t wait to look at the video. Be sure to be updated right here when it drops!