Several Ugandans on social media were left almost speechless after coming across a throwback photo of a lady believed to be Jennifer Full Figure.

On Thursday morning, a throwback photo of a lady believed to be Jennifer Nakanguubi made rounds on social media.

In the photo, a lady is seen carrying a young child and there is a huge resemblance between her and controversial presidential advisor with Full Figure.

Despite the singer not coming out to confirm that she is indeed the person in the photo, many social media dwellers believe it is her.

Read Also: Illiterate, lowlife, ugly, and irrelevant – Rabadaba goes all-out on Full Figure

In the comments on one of MBU’s Facebook posts bearing the photo, many Ugandans shared their mixed reactions.

Some of our followers were mesmerised by the beautiful lady as others posed the question, “What happened to her?”

Take a look at some of the reactions below;