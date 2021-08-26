VJ OJ expresses his fondness for his lover and the plans he has for their future in his new song dubbed ‘Nakyala’. Watch the visuals here.

At the start of the year, VJ OJ real name Isaac Oj Nsereko dropped “Do It” which attracted a lot of attention back in the UK and he now has another hot project dubbed “Nakyala”.

In the chorus goes; “Nakyala, nakyala, nakyala, nsaba obe mukyala,” loosely translated as, “Lady, lady, lady, I ask that you become my wife.”

In the song, the UK-based Ugandan artiste sings about unconditional love and future plans for his relationship.

The audio produced by a Ugandan beat maker Manpollo is a blend of urban beats, Afro-pop, and dancehall that will make you feel some type of way, attracting you to groove to it.

The visuals, which have already hit 30k views on YouTube, were filmed at London Excel by FirstChoiceFilmz directors.

Directed by VJ OJ himself and filmed by Abu, the video seems to have caught the attention of several Ugandans as they showcase the beautiful sceneries of the city.

“Nakyala” is a summer project that is already making rounds among his fans abroad and VJ OJ is positive that it is progressing well.

Take a gaze at the video below:

What do you think of the visuals?

About VJ OJ

VjOj, real name Isaac Oj Nsereko, is a UK-based and signed Ugandan Afro-beat Artist. He is a Singer and Film Director.

He is the CEO and Founder of First Choice Filmz, a UK limited company that deals in shooting films and music videos.

He has released several songs in past years including a 20-track album dubbed ‘One In A Million’ which dropped in 2020.