The Uganda Police Force is ready to start an inquiry into Ali Marcus Lwanga alias God’s Plan’s rape allegations case.

According to the CID spokesperson, Mr. Charles Twine, God’s Plan is set to face maximum imprisonment if he is found guilty of rape.

Going by the explanation that Mr. Charles Twine gave during an interview, the lady who accused God’s Plan of rape said she was forced into a sexual act against her will.

The current laws concerning rape, if one is found guilty, they could be slapped with a maximum sentence according to the judge on the case. Charles Twine

When the rape allegations surfaced, God’s Plan ex-lover Sheilah Carol Gashumba was quick to distance herself from the reports as she asked the media and public not to involve her in the case.