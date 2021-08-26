Uganda Police is set to commence with thorough investigations into Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi’s alleged leaked sex tape.

The investigations are set to start very soon as the police CID spokesperson, Mr. Charles Twine, revealed in an interview.

According to Mr. Charles Twine, if the investigations produce conclusive evidence that the person in the video is indeed Emmanuel Lwasa, and that he recorded it with an intention of circulating it, he will be slapped with charges of sharing sexual content online.

If we find out that the man in the alleged trending sex tape is Lwasa, who recorded himself and sent it out to be published, he will be slapped with charges for spreading sexual content on social media. Charles Twin

Read Also: Artistes bash media for discussing “Lwasa’s genitalia”

Police revealed that they are set to probe into Lwasa’s sex tape allegations after complaints were raised against the surging number of sextapes that have surfaced online and tagged onto different public figures.

The public figures who have so far been victims of the allegedly doctored sex tapes include, Diana Nabatanzi, John Blaq, Emmanuel Lwasa among others.