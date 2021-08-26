Singer Grace Khan, born Grace Namuwulya, has poured cold water on rumors suggesting that she is expecting to welcome a baby with fellow singer Prince Omar.

The “Njakufa Naye” singer and Kojja Kitonsa’s ex-lover trashed the allegations and maintained that she is single and contented.

She said that has been single since being heartbroken by her former manager who got married to another woman leaving her in tears.

While speaking on Spark TV’s Live Wire show, Grace Khan publicly stressed that the rumors that she is pregnant are false and baseless.

She further trashed allegations that she is dating Prince Omar and maintained that she is single and a freelancer when it comes to love-related issues.

I got no lover. I am still single and a freelancer just like how other people be. Those who allege that I am Prince Omar’s pregnancy are just spreading baseless and false reports. You can even look at me and examin. I have a flat belly and everything on me fits well. Now where is the pregnancy that you’re saying? However, the day I will get pregnant, I will thank God for the blessings and I also wish to have a child anytime. Grace Khan