Just like his elder brother Jose Chameleone, Weasel Manizo, real name Douglas Mayanja, has intentions of joining active politics in 2022.

Since when he was a young boy, Weasel Manizo has always looked at his brother Chameleone as his mentor and has always wanted to follow his footsteps.

He started singing many years ago following the lead of Chameleone who had made a name for himself as a big music star in East Africa over two decades ago.

Last year, Chameleone made his mark as he joined active politics and even strongly contested for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat in the January elections.

Despite his brother losing miserably to Erias Lukwago, Weasel is seriously looking forward to making his own mark in politics to represent the people of Mityana District.

If we are to go by a comment Weasel made on Dr. Kizza Besigye’s Facebook post, he is “thinking of joining serious politics next year” to be a Member of Parliament for Mityana District.

“When I come back we should meet for a cup of tea comrade. Am thinking of joining serious politics next tear. MP to be Mityana District,” Weasel commented on Dr. Besigye’s Facebook post.

Whether he will still have the same aspirations when next year finally arrives and if he can really go on to become an MP are questions which remain to be answered by time.