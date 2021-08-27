Azawi, real name Priscilla Zawedde’s new release is dubbed “Slow Dancing”, a single off the Swangz Avenue artiste’s new album.

Following the success of her first single ‘My Year’, Azawi has released the second single off her debut album which will be released later this year.

With “My Year”, Azawi has achieved success as the song topped music chats in different countries across Africa.

Written by Azawi and produced by Kuseim at the African Bureau of Music (ABM) studios, Slow Dancing is an Afro-beat track with a blend of Reggae.

The visuals to the song were released on Friday on YouTube. They were shot in Zanzibar as directed by Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke.

On the streets of Stone Town, Azawi appears to be having a great time before spending a groovy evening with friends at a party, slow dancing.

The song is available on all music streaming and digital platforms. Take a gaze at the visuals below: