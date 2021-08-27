Ten years ago today, singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine and Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi were joined as husband and wife at Rubaga Cathedral Kampala in a ceremony presided over by the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

The wedding which was widely publicised in Uganda and East Africa still looms in the minds of several local entertainment lovers.

According to Barbie, today not only marks a decade of holy matrimony but also twenty years of companionship and true friendship.

In a message shared on her social media platforms, Barbie Kyagulanyi revealed how a stage play at National Theater 20 years ago sparked off their relationship.

It’s only recently that you stood on the National theater main stage and recited those lines in “Lady Will You Marry Me?” Mr. Cat, how is it even twenty years now? Barbie Kyagulanyi

The couple, considered one of the most powerful couples in the country, now has four beautiful children at their dream home in Magere.

Barbie thanked God for being merciful and holding their marriage together for the last two decades through thick and thin.

Read Barbie’s full message here:

Taata, see how far we have come! Can you even believe that today marks ten years of holy Matrimony and Twenty years of companionship and true friendship? Yo! Where does time go? It’s only recently that you stood on the National theater main stage and recited those lines in “Lady Will You Marry Me?” Mr. Cat, how is it even twenty years now? The almighty is gracious and so merciful. His mighty hand has held our union together with the toughest and most sticky glue that there is in his kingdom! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY COMRADE HONEY! You have flawlessly, gracefully and almost skillfully sailed our union through all the times and I cannot be more proud to have a life partner as you! For better and for worse, till death do us part! Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi

Congratulations to the couple! Cheers to many more years together.