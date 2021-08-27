Singer Dax Vibes, real name Ivan Bugembe Sentamu, had God to thank when his stolen car was recovered in Kungu on Thursday.

On Tuesday, through social media, Firebase singer Dax Vibes revealed the bad news of the theft of his vehicle, a Silver Toyota Noah registration number UAU-272W.

Dax revealed how the “war bus” was stolen from the areas of Bahai-Kitara, Kisasi and he asked his followers to contact him if anyone saw found the car.

On Thursday, Dax Vibes shared the good news of how the car had been found in Kungu along Manchester Road.

In his post, Dax notes how the car was seen by guards on one of Mr. Kinobe Simon Peter, the former Uganda Law Society president’s properties in Kungu.

The singer thanked God for making it possible and his followers on social media. He also forgave the thieves but warned them not to steal again.