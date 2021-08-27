Former Miss Uganda 2008 Dorah Mwima shared an exciting and interesting story as she marked her eighth engagement anniversary with her hubby Nader Barrak.

Taking to her Instagram, the mother of four noted how she recently asked her baby daddy why he chose to take her all the way to Jinja just to propose to her yet he could do it around Kampala.

Her hubby replied saying he opted to take her as far as Jinja so that if she turned him down, he would just leave her there and let her find her way back to Kampala.

She, however, survived getting stranded in Jinja and trekking back to Kampala simply because she gave him a positive response and since that day, everything has been smooth in their relationship.

As you read this, the couple will soon welcome their fifth child as Dorah Mwima is expecting to give birth anytime soon.