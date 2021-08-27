Black Magic Records singer Martha Mukisa has revealed that her tough and serious face always scares away men and hence the reason why she is still single.

The Tebatukyawa singer opened up about her relationship status as she was responding to a question of whether she is in a romantic affair with anyone.

Martha Mukisa went noted that her serious looks have greatly helped her scare men who are always after sex.

She further explained that she finds it easy to give out her contact to people and they still find it hard to even text her because of her seriousness.

People are scared of me, it’s actually easy for me to give out my number but people still find it hard to even text me. I’m also naturally stingy and tough when it comes to people asking me for some. Martha Mukisa

As Martha Mukisa wound up her Galaxy FM interview, she disclosed that the only relationship she is in, is with God.