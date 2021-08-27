Singer Nina Kakunda alias Nina Roz has denied battling with drug abuse following recent reports that have been circulating pointing at a possible relapse.

Nina Roz trashed the reports during a charity drive while giving back to the underprivileged youths in one of the Kampala suburbs.

She went on to call upon the public not to stigmatize or point fingers at people who battle with drugs but rather encouraged that they handle them well and with care.

The “Anayinama” singer reasoned that if such people are made to feel stigmatized, it could cause them to stick to drug addiction since they feel unloved and left out of the community.

Before she replied to the question, Nina Roz first asked the interviewer whether she looks like someone who puffs weed or other drugs.

She thereafter wondered why most people always love to point fingers at individuals who are addicted to drugs yet they have never come up with solutions to help them get rid of the addiction.

Nina Roz went ahead and urged the media to stop confusing the public and youths about drugs as she advised youths to distance themselves from the use of toxic substances.