Zulitums, real name Ssemwogerere Sam’s new visuals for his song ‘Oluvannyuma’ will have your jaw dropping for it’s such a masterpiece.

Following the success of his last album INVICTUS, Zulitums shows face on our screens yet again with the magnificent visuals.

The song, Oluvannyuma, is a slow love song in which Zulitums continues to showcase his lyrical prowess.

The flow of the song is a comfortable pace for the Blacq Avay Records And Entertainment singer who has amassed such a huge following of music fans in recent months.

Read Also: Zulitums hints on dropping new album before 2022

Oluvannyuma is a Luganda world trasnlated as “Thereafter” or “At last”. Zulitums gives hope of a better future for people going through sour relationships.

The song was produced by Zulitums and Crouch under Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment. The mind-blowing visuals were directed by Sasha Vybz.

Take a gaze:

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment