Zulitums, real name Ssemwogerere Sam’s new visuals for his song ‘Oluvannyuma’ will have your jaw dropping for it’s such a masterpiece.

Following the success of his last album INVICTUS, Zulitums shows face on our screens yet again with the magnificent visuals.

The song, Oluvannyuma, is a slow love song in which Zulitums continues to showcase his lyrical prowess.

The flow of the song is a comfortable pace for the Blacq Avay Records And Entertainment singer who has amassed such a huge following of music fans in recent months.

Oluvannyuma is a Luganda world trasnlated as “Thereafter” or “At last”. Zulitums gives hope of a better future for people going through sour relationships.

The song was produced by Zulitums and Crouch under Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment. The mind-blowing visuals were directed by Sasha Vybz.

Take a gaze: