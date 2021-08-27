Online music distributor and artist Promoter Musa linked with up-and-coming singer Kasi3 to release a brand new love jam dubbed “One More Tyme”.

According to promoter Musa, the beautiful piece is about a guy requesting a good-looking babe to turn up at his crib at least for one more time after giving him good company and fun so that the two can have more pleasure together.

He goes on to explain that the song details, step-by-step, what will happen if the babe does not turn down his request as he is willing to do whatever she requests.

The song was written and produced by Kasi3 whereas the sound was mastered by HerbertSkillz. The artwork to the lyrics video was created by Nymy Media. Vibe to the jam below: