MBU looks at the Top 20 YouTube channels in Uganda as of 27th August, 2021. On this list are the twenty YouTube Channels in Uganda ranked basing on the number of subscribers, combined video views, and video count.

Top 20 YouTube channels in Uganda

RankYouTube AccountSubscribersVideo Views (Combined)Video CountCategory
1Eddy Kenzo1,750,000520,737,498493Music
2Masaka Kids Africana2,010,0000370,608,658113Entertainment
3Kansiime Anne1,180,000257,139,8451,009Comedy
4UGXtra Comedy1,220,000247,249,497246People & Blogs
5NTV Uganda711,000216,120,22357,746News & Politics
6Masaka Kids Africana543,000111,605,52260Music
7Akawungeezi327,000109,331,85028,409News & Politics
8Next Media Uganda369,000103,484,85542,049News & Politics
9The Kakande Ministries102,00093,051,4021,829Nonprofits & Activism
10Galaxy Foundation74,758,065113People & Blogs
11Ugandan Music Videos293,00064,168,6165,535People & Blogs
12Swangz Avenue202,00061,226,278232Music
13NBS TV Uganda141,82758,977,48037,463News & Politics
14Guy Alon37,00054,392,8243,222Music
15BBS Terefayina227,00048,217,94635,585Entertainment
16Ugandan Lifestyle183,00047,389,1388,103People & Blogs
17Teacher Mpamire281,00043,104,158484Comedy
18Triplets Ghetto Kids39,344,960236Entertainment
19StarTimes Official282,00038,531,7662,034 Entertainment
20Spice Diana280,00036,298,954200Music

Related: The top 10 Ugandan songs of August

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment