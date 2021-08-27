MBU looks at the Top 20 YouTube channels in Uganda as of 27th August, 2021. On this list are the twenty YouTube Channels in Uganda ranked basing on the number of subscribers, combined video views, and video count.
Top 20 YouTube channels in Uganda
|Rank
|YouTube Account
|Subscribers
|Video Views (Combined)
|Video Count
|Category
|1
|Eddy Kenzo
|1,750,000
|520,737,498
|493
|Music
|2
|Masaka Kids Africana
|2,010,0000
|370,608,658
|113
|Entertainment
|3
|Kansiime Anne
|1,180,000
|257,139,845
|1,009
|Comedy
|4
|UGXtra Comedy
|1,220,000
|247,249,497
|246
|People & Blogs
|5
|NTV Uganda
|711,000
|216,120,223
|57,746
|News & Politics
|6
|Masaka Kids Africana
|543,000
|111,605,522
|60
|Music
|7
|Akawungeezi
|327,000
|109,331,850
|28,409
|News & Politics
|8
|Next Media Uganda
|369,000
|103,484,855
|42,049
|News & Politics
|9
|The Kakande Ministries
|102,000
|93,051,402
|1,829
|Nonprofits & Activism
|10
|Galaxy Foundation
|74,758,065
|113
|People & Blogs
|11
|Ugandan Music Videos
|293,000
|64,168,616
|5,535
|People & Blogs
|12
|Swangz Avenue
|202,000
|61,226,278
|232
|Music
|13
|NBS TV Uganda
|141,827
|58,977,480
|37,463
|News & Politics
|14
|Guy Alon
|37,000
|54,392,824
|3,222
|Music
|15
|BBS Terefayina
|227,000
|48,217,946
|35,585
|Entertainment
|16
|Ugandan Lifestyle
|183,000
|47,389,138
|8,103
|People & Blogs
|17
|Teacher Mpamire
|281,000
|43,104,158
|484
|Comedy
|18
|Triplets Ghetto Kids
|39,344,960
|236
|Entertainment
|19
|StarTimes Official
|282,000
|38,531,766
|2,034
|Entertainment
|20
|Spice Diana
|280,000
|36,298,954
|200
|Music
