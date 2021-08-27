Since Mpaka Records boss Wyclif Tugume alias Ykee Benda released his version of veteran singer Rachel Magoola’s “Obangaina” song, he has been receiving mixed reactions about the jam.

A couple of music critics have been bashing him saying he did not do justice to the song and some wished he did not even get the chance to re-do it.

On the other hand, however, his fans have been showering him with praise saying he did a very great job to give the youth a new touch and feel of the early 2000s hit.

As pressure from critics mounted, Ykee Benda had begun feeling demoralized about his musical works and downbeat for failing to please music lovers over his re-do.

The singer breathed a sigh of relief as Hon. Rachel Magoola commended him for re-doing her song pretty well.

Magoola went on to explain that during the studio session, as Ykee Benda was re-doing her song, she supervised the creation of the song until they reached the standard that she desired.

Ykee Benda also stressed that he would not have released the song if Rachel Magoola was not convinced with his works because he highly respects her work.