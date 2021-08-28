Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has shared a screenshot of when Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi sent her Shs150k requesting to have her in bed.

According to Bad Black’s post, Lwasa begged to harvest her in February 2021 but she turned down his offer since he sent her very little money.

Bad Black kept on waiting for Shs20m but Lwasa did not avail the money for the pair to complete the mission that was initiated by the latter.

Recently, while speaking in an interview Lwasa rubbed Bad Black the wrong way when he called her a skinny and old lady with whom he can’t romp and the words left the latter a very bitter person.

She has responded with screenshots of Lwasa giving her money to sleep with him and has threatened to bounce back in a live feed to pour out more details about Lwasa.