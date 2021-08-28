Former Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine yet again advised fellow artists not to be beggars as he told them that they need to command respect.

He added that as artists they don’t need to deep on handouts but be able to work on their own and earn money like the rest since music is now a full-time job as compared to teachers, doctors, and other duties.

Bobi Wine went on to state that there needs to be a system that enables artists to enjoy their craft without any hindrance at all.

Bobi Wine passed out the encouragement to fellow artists while speaking to NBS TV’s KURT show after holding a meeting where he hosted a number of artists to share ideas of how the music industry can be made better.

Artists need to command respect, and not be beggars who depend on handouts. Besides, there has to be a system that enables an artist to enjoy their craft. Bobi Wine