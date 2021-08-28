Veteran musician and Woman MP Bugweri district, Rachel Magoola has advised fresh and young artists to never feel threatened by fellow artists saying the room for art is open and big enough to accommodate whoever wants to join.

Speaking in an interview on NBS TV After5 show, Rachel Magoola encouraged fresh artists to keep on doing what they do best likening music to how someone would have many birds but every bird has its own sound.

Rachel Magoola went on to state that fans will get to appreciate you for who you are but not sounding like someone else in the same industry.

Music is like how you’d have a million birds, every bird has its own sound, so never feel frightened by another artist. Rachel Magoola

She further told young artists not to be put under pressure of releasing hit after hit saying that it drains an artist and puts them on tension that they don’t need to be at.