Former Black Market Records artist Nina Roz has shared an emotional story narrating how her close friend hurt her so much by trashing her new song “Omwoyo”.

Taking to her social media pages in a lengthy post, Nina Roz who seemed to have no kind words for the unnamed person, wrote thanking her fans for believing in her talent and always fighting on her behalf.

She added that since her fans have shown her enough love and support, she is embarking on supporting young talents in the music industry since she has seen the good and evil side of arts.

She also advised young artists never to feel let down by others as she encouraged them to keep working hard as the ultimate goal to achieving their dreams.