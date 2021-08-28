Former Black Market Records artist Nina Roz has shared an emotional story narrating how her close friend hurt her so much by trashing her new song “Omwoyo”.
Taking to her social media pages in a lengthy post, Nina Roz who seemed to have no kind words for the unnamed person, wrote thanking her fans for believing in her talent and always fighting on her behalf.
She added that since her fans have shown her enough love and support, she is embarking on supporting young talents in the music industry since she has seen the good and evil side of arts.
She also advised young artists never to feel let down by others as she encouraged them to keep working hard as the ultimate goal to achieving their dreams.
Personally I want to take this opportunity to thank my fans for loving me but more so fighting with and for me.Nina Roz
I released my single a couple of months back produced with @nessimpanproduction titled ‘Omwoyo’ and it was intentionally ignored by someone I trust to work with, saying “fans don’t love the song , I played it cool though it hurt me deep that’s why I decided to share it because I believe this is how people put down others coz up to now fans are asking for the video of the song.
I asked God why is this happening And decided to respect his word and moved on and went to studio myself and lit another CANDLE
I love and respect the power of my fans and I want to let you that I decided to support young talent coz I have tasted the GOOD side and EVIL side of our music industry .
I’m not under any management for now because I don’t believe in certain beliefs and fears around people in our industry we want to see a UNITED INDUSTRY THAT INCLUDES YOUNG ARTISTS
So many young talents have given up on their dreams coz they have lost hope watching and working with people who feed them fear than HOPE
I don’t believe in this is better than the other one if you gat not EXPERIENCE and because of that MY YOUTUBE WAS SUPSPENDED.
I will promote my songs on instagram , Facebook , Twitter, tiktok ……till further notice
(i have no vevo account)
I’m humbled and grateful I can still do this and I want my fans to know