Not for the first time, and we doubt it will be the last, US-based Ugandan socialite Don Zella has shared photos of her 35-year-old naked body.

On several occasions, Nalongo Sheila Nandege, commonly known as Don Zella, has displayed parts of her body that are considered private.

The mother of three has always said she cares the least about people’s opinions and she will continue to do what she pleases.

On Saturday, she did exactly that on her Instagram page. She shared photos of her naked body laying down on her bed.

In the caption to the photos that show of her naked butt, she revealed how “old is gold” and how she is not afraid of being different.

Don’t be afraid of being different. Be afraid of being the same as everyone. What happens in vegas stays in vegas, say my name, say my name, baby I love you…old is gold. Don Zella

Don Zella’s raunchy behaviour has landed her in some trouble with different social media sites before but she just won’t stop, will she?