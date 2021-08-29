Fatia Amanda Nsereko believes that Allah presented her to the perfect life partner following a successful introduction ceremony with Hon. Muhammad Nsereko.

For several weeks, the gossip corridors have had it that Kampala Central Member of Parliament Hon. Muhammad Nsereko was set to be introduced.

The rumors came true on Friday 27th, August, 2021 when his UK-based lover Fatia L Amanda introduced him to her parents at a glamorous introduction ceremony.

The colorful ceremony which took place in Lutembe, Entebbe Road was attended by close family and friends as the two lovers made their relationship official and began their marriage officially.

Following the beautiful moments, Fatia Amanda Nsereko ran to her social media platforms to share the good news with her followers and friends. She also jotted down some sweet words for her lover.

Fatia expressed her gratitude to Allah for making Muhammad Nsereko her life partner. She also thanked the MP for being kind, loving, and welcoming.

I couldn’t have asked Allah for more! My dear husband Mo – Muhammad Nsereko Allah made you be my life partner. Thank you for being so kind, loving and most of all welcoming me to your family! You’re perfect! Fatia Amanda Nsereko

About Fatia L Amanda

Fatia L Amanda a.k.a Queen Fatia is a singer who specialises in Band music with songs like Nina Akaama Ko, Tukireke, Silikudila, Kankikugambe, Muddu Wo, Obwesigwa, Mbeerayo, among others.

After reportedly courting for over five years, MP Nsereko and Fatia L Amanda agreed to officially become husband and wife.

Fatia is said to hold British Citizenship and is still an active musician as nothing has been reported about her ending her music career having become an MP’s wife.

We wish their marriage well!