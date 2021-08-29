UK-based singer Fatia L Amanda introduced Kampala Central Member of Parliament Hon. Muhammad Nsereko to her parents on Friday 27th, August, 2021.

Fatia L Amanda a.k.a Queen Fatia is a singer who specialises in Band music with songs like Nina Akaama Ko, Tukireke, Silikudila, Kankikugambe, Muddu wo, Obwesigwa, Mbeerayo, among others.

Now based in the United Kingdom, Fatia L Amanda officially became Hon. Muhammad Nsereko’s wife after a successful introduction ceremony in Lutembe, Entebbe Road.

We have a few moments from Friday’s event captured in the pictorial below: (Courtesy photos)

