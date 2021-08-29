Ugandan singer VJ OJ is set to drop his three-piece music video titled ‘In Love With A Criminal’, a short movie likely to change the game of music video in Uganda.

VJ OJ, real name Isaac Oj Nsereko, is a Ugandan Afro-beat Artist based in the United Kingdom. He is also a film Director, CEO and Founder of First Choice Filmz.

He hopes to change the game of music visuals in Uganda with his forthcoming three-piece music video dubbed “In Love With A Criminal”.

In his own words, VJ OJ describes the forthcoming visuals as “Stylish, Revolutionary, and Groundbreaking”.

The visuals comprise of three music videos that combine together to tell their own story about ‘a detective in love with a criminal’. Unlike anything seen before in Uganda, each song on the project is its own movie.

Unique to his trending songs Do It and Nakyala, VJ OJ changes the landscape of modern music and visual storytelling in the new project.

With the tracks already trending, internationally available on Spotify and Apple Music, VJ OJ lookd forward to setting a new trend for his Ugandan comrades to follow.

While speaking to MBU, VJ OJ revealed that the production for the short movie accompanying the music videos is already nearing its completion with the release date set for September.

We got so much anticipation for this one and we shall be previewing it once it drops.