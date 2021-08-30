On the back of Arsenal FC’s 5:0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, Ugandan singer Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thierry Ssali promised to make him proud one day and take the London club “back on top.”

On Saturday in an early kickoff match, Mikel Arteta’s men were thrashed 5-nil by Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad stadium.

Several Arsenal fans, including Ugandan singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool thronged social media to show their disappointment.

On his Instagram page, Bebe shared a photo of his family of eight, all clad in Arsenal jerseys, and wrote, “You can say what you want but Allah is watching you all,” followed by a teary emoji.

Several of his fellow celebrities, fans, followers, and critics were quick to bombard the comment section with divergent opinions.

His son Alpha Thierry Ssali (named after Arsenal FC legend Thierry Henry) also dropped a comment promising to “take Arsenal back on top one day.”

Don’t worry I’ll take Arsenal back on top one day Insha Allah. Alpha Ssali

The 17-year-old Alpha Thierry Ssali who plays his trade in Proline Football Club has hopes that he will one day play for the North London club.

We all would love to see that, wouldn’t we? We hope he can go on to achieve the dream and wipe his old man’s tears.