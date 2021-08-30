Ang3lina, real name Angela Nabuufu features Jamaican singer Richard Mark Bailey, popularly known as Honorebel, and HerbertSkillz on new song dubbed “Mercy”.

From Diana King’s, “Oh Lord have mercy mercy mercy, Di man dem in a di party party party, Di ole a dem sexy sexy sexy, Watch dem just a follow me follow me follow me,” Angelina moulded her own song and it is sweet to the ear.

‘Mercy’ is a smooth blend of urban Dancehall beats fused with Diana King’s ‘Shy Guy’ flow in the chorus to create a good melodious song.

The UK-based Ugandan artiste Ang3lina’s voice feels comfortable in this music style which she has done severally in some of her last songs.

44-year-old Honorebel blends his Jamaican patois in the song to give it the clear identity and if you do not dance when it plays, you’re just a sad human (just kidding).

The song was produced by the talented HerbertSkillz, real name Herbert Dramuke, who also features on the song as an act.

According to Ang3lina, the visuals to the song will be released soon but first, take a listen to the audio below: