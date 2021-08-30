Ugandan singer Grenade, real name Deus Ndugga, slept with a wide smile on his face after Nigerian star Davido followed him back in Instagram on Sunday.

It’s the littlest of things that sometimes mean the most to some people and for Ugandan singer Grenade Deus, a follow back on Instagram from Davido made his weekend.

It all started when Grenade shared a photo of Davido on his Instagram, gathering comments from fellow musicians like Fille who questioned if he had started promoting Nigerians.

It didn’t take long before the Assurance singer, Davido, real name David Adedeji Adeleke, to hit the “follow back” button.

Read Also: Grenade shares why Ugandan music has failed to hit the global scene

Having seen the notification that one of Africa’s greatest musicians had followed him back, Grenade immediately took a screenshot and shared it on his page.

He also shared a throwback photo of Davido and himself when the former had visited Uganda for a performance. He added the caption:

They laugh at me because I’m different, I laugh at them because they’re all the same. Dreams come true, thank you daddy Davido for the follow. May god keep you winning, love you endless. Grenade

He then filled his IG stories with photos of Davido, praising him as the “King of all times.” He also shared photos of other DMW singers.

It’s such little things sometimes! Enjoy your moment Grenade.