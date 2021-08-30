Black Market Records singer Angella Katatumba challenged Vivian Tendo when she openly told her that if she cannot post her hubby, it implies he is not really her man.

Katatumba posed the challenge to Vivian Tendo after the latter claimed that she fears posting her lover on social media.

Before Katatumba chipped in, Vivian Tendo stressed that in her opinion, she finds it dangerous to post her lover online.

She then backed up her point saying that it would be so dangerous in the turn of events if the man belongs to someone else.

Vivian Tendo’s defense wasn’t bought by neither the KURT show host Tuff B nor Katatumba. They both loudly mocked her point.

Vivian Tendo, however, maintained that it is the main reason why he does not take to her socials to post her hubby.