BET award winner Eddy Kenzo drops his latest visuals for his song dubbed ‘Leero Party’ on which he features Kokode and Yahboy, and Herbertskillz.

Kokode, real name Hassan Sseruwu, and Fredo Yahboy, real name Fred Tumwesigye are two young talented teenagers from the famous Triplets Ghetto Kids group.

Signed to the CHF Records music label, the young promising talents decided to actively take on music as a career as singers with their first single dubbed Omuwala which performed relatively well.

Their latest project is a huge one: Leero Party (translated as “today is a party day”) Track 21 off Eddy Kenzo’s Made In Africa album.

The song is a feel-good party song with happy lyrics blended in Afro-beat sounds. It is a song you will easily fall in love with.

It was produced by the talented HerbertSkillz, real name Herbert Dramuke, who also features on the song as an act.

The video directed by Elly V. Mugisa is such an eyeful and it visualises happiness on a big wedding day, and so much eye-catching choreography.

Take a gaze below: