Over the weekend, singer Naira Ali’s management gifted her a brand new car, a Tesla valued close to Ugx500m.

Naira Ali, real name Nabattu Naira Ali, could not hold back her excitement when her international handlers presented her with a brand new car.

The car, a Tesla Model X Plaid, is valued from $121,100 (about Ugx430m) but could go upto over Shs500m.

While speaking with MBU, the songstress who is now based in the United States confirmed the news and revealed how happy she is to own such a beautiful car.

Naira Ali relocated to the USA in August 2019 and has been living there since. Sources close to her reveal she has a stable job and does not look forward to returning to Uganda soon.

Naira Ali recently opened a can of worms on Ugandan singers who sabotage other artistes music for selfish interests.

Congratulations on your new ride!