Over the weekend, Talent Africa boss Aly Allibhai treated his fiancee Sylvia Namutebi to an exquisite fifth marriage celebration at Kampala Sheraton hotel.

The couple, blessed with one child, each took to their Instagram accounts and heaped praise upon each other for the love and support shown over the years.

Aly Allibhai wrote thanking Sylvia Namutebi for being an amazing, loving, and caring wife for all the years they have been together saying that her care has made him become a better person everyday.

He went on to confess that Namutebi is the most beauitful woman in his life and that he loves her with every beat of his heart.

Happy 5th Wedding Anniversary Slyvia. Thank you for being an amazing wife and mother over the years that we have been together. Your love and care made me a better person every day. You are the most beautiful woman in my life, I love you with every beat of my heart. Ali Allibhai

In the same regard, Namutebi poured her heart out towards Allibhai noting how he is uncomparable to anyone. She also thanked him for always lifting her up whenever she feels let down.

The love I have for this man is un comparable, thank you for making every moment memorable, thank you for always picking me up when I’m down, for giving me all the support I’ve ever needed, you inspire me every day I couldn’t have wished for a better husband. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai

Congratulations to the couple!