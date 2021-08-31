Now working with Goodenuff, Henry Tigan has decided to return to the music ring with a brand new release dubbed “Shining Star”.

Henry Tigan, real name Tony Kirumaganyi, is a renown Ugandan Reggae, Ragga, and Afrobeats artist.

His golden songs including Empisa Zo, Muzudde, Abogezi, Waddawa, Aneganye (feat. Bobi Wine), Out of Control, among others made him popular in the early 2000s.

He is an award winning artiste with a considerably big following of the older generation of music fans and has now returned as an active singer after a while away from music.

The ides of his new song dubbed “Shining Star” was developed by Togan himself who, with the help of other brilliant minds, came up with some good vibes.

The song is a slow groove in which Tigan heaps praise on his lover as the shining star that makes him feel alright.

The audio was roduced by Roman Magic and mixed by AyDee at Goodenuff. It was mastered by Audio Animals UK.

The song is available on music streaming platforms and you can listen to it here first: