Naguru-based NBS Television has officially bid farewell to their senior journalist and The FrontLine host Joseph Sabiti.

Through artwork shared on the station’s Twitter account, NBS TV wished Sabiti the best of luck and success in his next endeavors.

Sabiti is set to take on the role of Press Secretary of Parliament after being appointed by the Deputy Speaker, Annet Anita Among.

The station further thanked him for the excellent work he has offered them in a period of a year since returning to the station after a break he took off air.

During the break, Joseph Sabiti had landed a job at Action Aid Uganda where he worked for just a few months and quit.

Sabiti has now joined a host of other senior journalists who have quit NBS TV to concentrate on their own ventures.

Others have joined different organizations including Solomon Sserwanjja, Sheilah Ndihukire, among others.

Good luck on your next journey Joseph!